NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of NOV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NOV’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark lowered shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

NOV Stock Performance

NYSE:NOV opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. NOV has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NOV by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,925,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,810,000 after acquiring an additional 349,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NOV by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,748,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $698,718,000 after acquiring an additional 284,784 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,790,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $590,123,000 after buying an additional 7,259,286 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,952,000 after buying an additional 5,365,090 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,514,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $386,962,000 after buying an additional 4,369,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Articles

