Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 10.61%.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Price Performance

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.44. 38,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.45. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $7.05.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides various logistics services worldwide. It operates through Liner & Logistics Business, Bulk Shipping Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

