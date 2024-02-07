Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 10.61%.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Price Performance
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.44. 38,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.45. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $7.05.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile
