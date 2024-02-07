NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $6.03

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.03, but opened at $5.81. NIO shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 11,503,068 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

NIO Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 114.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 30.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in NIO in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

