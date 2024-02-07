NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect NGL Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 26.10%. On average, analysts expect NGL Energy Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NGL opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $759.26 million, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,297,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,722,000 after buying an additional 1,206,018 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,321,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,335,000 after purchasing an additional 728,304 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 677,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 384,780 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 570,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 19,224 shares in the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

