NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect NGL Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 26.10%. On average, analysts expect NGL Energy Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NGL Energy Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NGL opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $759.26 million, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.
NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.
