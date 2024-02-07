NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Purchased by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,380 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 120.3% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NEP shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NEP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,003. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.26. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $73.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.26%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

