NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 86.2% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,512,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,490,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NEE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.50. 5,165,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,718,263. The company has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

