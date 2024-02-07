NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE NXDT opened at 6.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of 8.65. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of 6.40 and a twelve month high of 13.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth about $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

