NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,783 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,120,000 after purchasing an additional 401,115 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,567,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Shell by 90.3% during the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 202,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 96,328 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Shell by 87.5% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 121,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 56,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $63.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $211.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.74.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEL. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SHEL

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.