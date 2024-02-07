NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $95.05 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $109.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3101 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

