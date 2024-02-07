NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 3,337 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,488 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,274.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDB stock opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average is $61.65. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $71.39.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

