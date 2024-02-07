New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 35,489,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 26,676,709 shares.The stock last traded at $3.95 and had previously closed at $4.20.

NYCB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

