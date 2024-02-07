New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

NYCB stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.43. 157,235,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,671,406. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $371,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,451,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 163.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,399,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,727,000 after buying an additional 868,943 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $1,641,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 17.9% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

