New York Community Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

NYCB has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NYCB

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYCB opened at $4.20 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450,558 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $55,839,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,054,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,366,000 after buying an additional 4,723,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1,234.0% during the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,929,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.