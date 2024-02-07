New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Trading Up 3.9 %
NYSE GBR opened at $1.05 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $5.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 0.40.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About New Concept Energy
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New Concept Energy
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.