New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE GBR opened at $1.05 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $5.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 0.40.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the first quarter worth $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

