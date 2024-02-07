NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NTWK opened at $2.20 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.71% of NetSol Technologies worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.