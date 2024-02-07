Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Price Performance

Shares of Natuzzi stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. Natuzzi has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natuzzi stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.