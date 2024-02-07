National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co decreased its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in National Grid were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth $30,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 242,081 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 55.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 617,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after purchasing an additional 219,907 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in National Grid by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,412,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,134,000 after buying an additional 150,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the third quarter worth $8,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $66.57 on Wednesday. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $74.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.64 and a 200 day moving average of $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $1.1899 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd.

NGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,201.67.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

