Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Mueller Water Products has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Mueller Water Products has a payout ratio of 36.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mueller Water Products to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $16.62.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $83,225.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,609.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $83,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,609.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $83,155.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,525.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 132.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 84.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

