Morphic Holding, Inc. to Post FY2028 Earnings of ($3.62) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Morphic in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.62) per share for the year. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Morphic’s current full-year earnings is ($3.46) per share.

Get Morphic alerts:

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Morphic in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Morphic Stock Up 6.0 %

MORF opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.55. Morphic has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morphic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MORF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Morphic by 63.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Morphic by 106.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 13,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $382,743.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,937.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morphic news, Director Joseph P. Slattery bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $49,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,759.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 13,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $382,743.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,937.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,876 shares of company stock worth $986,231. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

(Get Free Report)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.