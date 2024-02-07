Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 1,385 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 23,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 17,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

NYSE CP traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average of $76.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $85.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

