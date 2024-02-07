Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,435 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,084 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,020,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,732,000 after purchasing an additional 88,518 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,381,000 after buying an additional 975,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,098,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,316,000 after buying an additional 38,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

DSGX stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.75. The company had a trading volume of 142,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.49 and a beta of 0.96. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $92.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.19.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

