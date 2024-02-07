Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stake Raised by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNST. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.49. 990,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,551,365. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average is $55.33. The stock has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

