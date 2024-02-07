Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.250-1.320 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.5 million-$263.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $262.1 million. Model N also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.25-$1.32 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Model N from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.64.

Model N Price Performance

NYSE MODN traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.88. 286,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.13. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 0.74. Model N has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $41.40.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Model N will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $58,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,946,238.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 10,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $246,032.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 126,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $58,703.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,946,238.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,499 in the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Model N by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Model N by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Model N by 1,594.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Model N by 319.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Model N by 3,888.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Featured Articles

