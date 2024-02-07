Model N (NYSE:MODN) Shares Gap Down to $26.96

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.96, but opened at $25.02. Model N shares last traded at $26.11, with a volume of 54,041 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MODN. BTIG Research downgraded Model N from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Model N from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.64.

Model N Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average is $26.13.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Model N had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $58,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,946,238.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Model N news, CFO John Ederer sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $102,861.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,801.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $58,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,946,238.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $1,051,499 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Model N by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,824,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,004,000 after purchasing an additional 507,090 shares in the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

