Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Posts Earnings Results

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 19.14%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE MUFG opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,477,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,587,000 after buying an additional 1,451,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,966,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,970,000 after buying an additional 357,659 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,929.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,140,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,619,000 after buying an additional 3,936,735 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,989,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,494,000 after buying an additional 27,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 288.7% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,313,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after buying an additional 2,461,133 shares in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

