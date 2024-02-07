MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.85. MFS California Municipal Fund shares last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 10,500 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MFS California Municipal Fund from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

MFS California Municipal Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

About MFS California Municipal Fund

MFS California Municipal Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in debt securities the interest on which in the opinion of issuer counsel is exempt from federal regular income tax and California personal income tax.

Featured Articles

