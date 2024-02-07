Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.00

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and traded as low as $1.76. Mesoblast shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 52,464 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MESO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mesoblast to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Mesoblast Stock Up 1.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesoblast

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Mesoblast by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

