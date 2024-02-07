Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.67. 1,156,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,420. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $55.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $180.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.16 million. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 63,648 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,034.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,217,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,535,047.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 343,948 shares of company stock worth $11,497,640 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 22.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

