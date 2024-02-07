McDonald’s Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for McDonald’s in a report released on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.74. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $12.50 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.32 EPS.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $284.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.92 and its 200 day moving average is $280.13. The stock has a market cap of $206.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

