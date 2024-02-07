McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Sells 3,150 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.70. 789,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,547. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.