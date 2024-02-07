McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Acquires 155 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises 1.8% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $337,733,000 after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.33.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $452.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,784. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $466.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

