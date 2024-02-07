Maverick Protocol (MAV) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10.18 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.18 million and $18.76 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol launched on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.68080029 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $21,813,346.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

