Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) Plans GBX 9 Dividend

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:MTW opened at GBX 580 ($7.27) on Wednesday. Mattioli Woods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 481 ($6.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 650 ($8.15). The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of £301.02 million, a PE ratio of 3,933.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 609.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 586.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 875 ($10.97) target price on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Tuesday.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

