Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) Announces Dividend of GBX 9

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mattioli Woods Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Mattioli Woods stock opened at GBX 580 ($7.27) on Wednesday. Mattioli Woods has a 1 year low of GBX 481 ($6.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 650 ($8.15). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 609.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 586.20. The company has a market capitalization of £301.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3,933.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTW. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 875 ($10.97) price target on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Tuesday.

About Mattioli Woods

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

