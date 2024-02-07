Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,451 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 3.8% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Mastercard worth $259,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $461.29. 1,069,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,426. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $427.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $463.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $432.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.85.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

