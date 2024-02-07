Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $8.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.37 million, a P/E ratio of -282.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $13.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mastech Digital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Mastech Digital by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastech Digital by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

