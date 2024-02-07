Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 913.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 540,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,116 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $137,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $286.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.87 and its 200 day moving average is $260.89. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.04 and a 1-year high of $298.48.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

