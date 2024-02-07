Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,260,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560,916 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ashland were worth $184,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Ashland by 23.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Ashland by 4.1% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Ashland by 43.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

ASH stock opened at $90.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.93. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $108.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.69 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ashland’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $69,446.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

