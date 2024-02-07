Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,861,220 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 317,586 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $152,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

