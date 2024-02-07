Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,960,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 308,673 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $160,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,119.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of CNP opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.73.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

