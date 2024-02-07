Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned 0.44% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $15,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 0.2 %

VAC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.21. The stock had a trading volume of 72,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,137. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $72.78 and a 1-year high of $164.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.94.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.08%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.