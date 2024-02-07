Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $1,500.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $1,680.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MKL. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,412.50.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,407.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Markel Group has a 52 week low of $1,186.56 and a 52 week high of $1,560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,420.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,446.15.

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

