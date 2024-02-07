MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stock Position Decreased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.05% of MarineMax worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 442.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 422.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in MarineMax by 58.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $223,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HZO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley raised MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

MarineMax Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE HZO opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $704.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.67.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.37). MarineMax had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $527.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Stories

