Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 254,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,515,000 after buying an additional 19,271 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 417.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 34,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 27,967 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 46,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.85. 974,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,247. The company has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $173.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

