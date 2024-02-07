Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Issues Earnings Results

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.86 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.94. The stock had a trading volume of 27,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.57 and a beta of 0.96. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $164.79 and a 1-year high of $215.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.13.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Institutional Trading of Madison Square Garden Sports

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 160.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.