Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LUMN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.47. 9,143,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,522,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $4.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUMN. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 27.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,324,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,654,000 after acquiring an additional 30,446,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,464 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 49.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,623,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 98.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,202,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,137,000 after buying an additional 12,008,200 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

