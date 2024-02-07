LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

LSI Industries stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $392.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.84. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in LSI Industries by 580.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

