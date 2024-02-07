LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
LSI Industries stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $392.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.84. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.
LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.
