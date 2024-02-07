LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR) Plans — Dividend of $50.00

LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 50.00 per share on Friday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th.

LQR House Stock Performance

Shares of LQR stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86. LQR House has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $435.00.

LQR House shares are scheduled to split on Friday, February 9th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 9th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, February 9th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LQR House ( NASDAQ:LQR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($28.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($25.80). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LQR House will post -31.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LQR House in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sean Dollinger purchased 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $106,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,806,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,910,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

LQR House Company Profile

LQR House Inc provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through an exclusive agreement with an e-commerce portal.

Featured Articles

