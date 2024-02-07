Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $2.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.10. 618,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,240. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

