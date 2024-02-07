Litecoin Cash Hits Market Cap of $7.09 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $7.09 million and $553.34 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 797,133,716 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 797,115,668.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00778645 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
